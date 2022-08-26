All Station Meeting is September 14th, 2022

Share this:

WMNF’s ALL Station Meeting will take place Thursday, September 14, 2022.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our community, this meeting will be held via Zoom. Log in, beginning at 6:30pm with some social time and meeting to start at 7pm. Please e-mail [email protected] for the log in/call information.

This meeting will serve as the platform for Radio Activists applying for OPEN Volunteer Committee seats to present themselves before the election ballot is emailed out to all Radio Activists. Also, the WMNF draft budget for fiscal year 2023 will be presented.

** A Radio Activist is an 88.5FM volunteer who has given 10 or more hours in the last 6 months or 20 hours in the last 12 months.

Thank you for all you do for WMNF Community Radio.