Andrew Warren wins primary and will face Suzy Lopez in November

Andrew Warren at the WMNF studio in Tampa, Florida on Aug. 16, 2024.

Suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren cruised Tuesday to a Democratic primary win as he seeks to regain the top prosecutor’s job in the November election.

With 428 of 448 precincts reporting, Warren had received 70.3 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary, while his opponent, Elizabeth Martinez Strauss, had received 29.7 percent, according to unofficial results posted by the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections office.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Warren in August 2022 and replaced him with Republican Suzy Lopez, who is running for a full term in November.

“Thanks to the voters and everyone who has continued to support my fight for public safety and democracy,” Warren said in a prepared statement Tuesday evening. “Democracy is not a spectator sport, and I congratulate Ms. Strauss for throwing her hat into the ring.”

Lopez did not face a primary opponent Tuesday.