Anna Eskamani weighs in on Supreme Court’s arguments on abortion rights

Share this:

Last Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a Mississippi case that bans abortions starting at fifteen weeks of pregnancy. Several conservative justices indicated they were likely to vote to uphold the Mississippi law. If so, it would threaten to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion across the U.S.

Supreme Court oral arguments

On the show, we heard a short clip from the SCOTUS oral arguments. It was Justice Sonia Sotomayor asking the Mississippi solicitor general what the law says about whether a fetus experiences pain and how whether the viability of a fetus is legally relevant.

Rep. Anna Eskamani

On WMNF’s Tuesday Café, Seán Kinane interviewed Orlando-area Democratic State Representative Anna Eskamani to get her thoughts about the oral arguments in the Supreme Court.

Many states have trigger laws that go into effect if Roe vs. Wade is overturned. We talked about what would happen in Florida if Roe is overturned. And about Florida’s constitutional privacy amendment.

Manatee County’s attempt to outlaw abortion

The Bradenton Herald reports that Florida’s Republican Attorney General responded to members of the Manatee Board of County Commissioners who have been attempting to introduce an ordinance to ban abortions in Manatee County.

The general counsel for Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody sent them a letter saying, “the county is not authorized to adopt an ordinance regulating (other than reasonable zoning ordinances) or banning such clinics because such an ordinance would be preempted by Florida law.”

Rally for Reproductive Freedom Jan. 12

Eskamani spoke about a Tallahassee rally for reproductive freedom planned for January 12. It’s hosted by Floridians for Reproductive Freedom.

Watch the interview here:

Also on the show, we spoke with a University of Florida immunologist who found mutations in the coronavirus omicron variant that may enhance its transmissibility.