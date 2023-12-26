Donate Now!
Get answers about open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Obamacare ACA
Affordable Care Act (ACA) by designer491 via iStock for WMNF News.

Note: this interview aired live in November. There’s still time to enroll by January 16

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace began in November.

On WMNF’s Tuesday Café we talked about how you can get help from a navigator to choose the Obamacare plan that’s best for you and to find out if you are eligible for financial assistance.

Our guest was Katie Roders Turner, the executive director of the Family Healthcare Foundation.

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace ends in mid-January.

Most customers in the HealthCare.gov health insurance marketplace will be able to get financial assistance and coverage for as little as $10 per month or less.

Connecting with navigators in Tampa Bay

Appointments with Navigators are in-person or through a virtual/phone appointment.

