Backers of Florida’s abortion rights ballot question raise $2.2 million

Signs at the “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally along the downtown waterfront of St. Petersburg, Florida. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (24 June 2022).

A political committee leading efforts to pass a ballot initiative aimed at enshrining abortion rights in the Florida Constitution raised $2.245 million during the first three months of the year, according to a newly filed finance report.

The report, posted on the state Division of Elections website, also showed the Floridians Protecting Freedom committee received $436,219 in in-kind contributions during the period.

The report reflects financial activity through March 31.

The Florida Supreme Court on April 1 approved allowing the proposed constitutional amendment to go on the November ballot, setting the stage for a massive political battle in the coming months.

Among the large contributors to the committee during the three-month period were Jacksonville retiree Delores Weaver, who contributed $530,000; Fort Lauderdale investment adviser Donald Sussman, who contributed $500,000; and the California-based Tides Foundation, which contributed $260,000, according to the report.

Since being formed last year, Floridians Protecting Freedom had raised nearly $17.92 million as of March 31 and had received about $2.06 million in in-kind contributions.

It had spent $17.84 million, with large parts of the money going to petition gathering and verification efforts.