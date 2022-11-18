“BEING GRATEFUL AND THANKFUL” on Morning Energy

Share this:

On November 11, 2022, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was released in theaters domestically and generated approximately $205 million domestically and $176 million internationally in one weekend. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was the sequel to the movie “Black Panther ” that was released in 2018. By the second week of its release, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ”, was on track to top the billion dollar box office hit tier despite having unexpectedly losing one of its lead characters (Chadwick Boseman) to cancer in 2020 while directors were working on the sequel.

Boseman, who was 43 years of age when he died, was known for breathing life into legendary characters and people, the likes of which include:Thurgood Marshall, Jackie Robinson, James Brown and T’Challa (commonly known by his appointed title of “Black Panther”).

In an interview with television personality Whoopi Goldberg, Boseman’s widow,Simone Ledward Boseman, described how grateful she was to be by her husband’s side. She also shared with Goldberg that she couldn’t “believe that I got to love this person and I also got him to love me too”.



Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “Cultivate the habit of being grateful for every good thing that comes to you, and to give thanks continuously. And because all things have contributed to your advancement, you should include all things in your gratitude“. One of the ways that Boseman’s widow has lived up to these words is by keeping her husband’s legacy alive through a scholarship program at his beloved alma mater, Howard University in Washington, D.C. Just like Simone Boseman has done as well as so many others throughout the years, it’s important to learn how to see our glass half full instead of half empty no matter what happens during the various seasons of our lives.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!