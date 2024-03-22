Donate Now!
“BEING PRESENT & GRATEFUL” ON MORNING ENERGY

Posted on by Renna Reddick
“Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance.”

— Eckhart Tolle, A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life’s Purpose
In recent years celebrities such as Celion Dion, Demi Lovato, Christina Applegate and Tallulah Willis are just some of the many celebrities who have made headlines for making the decision to publicly announce their health struggles. And interestingly,  during various interviews that each gave over the years, a common thread that was mentioned during the interviews is the importance of being “present and grateful”.

When we are in the midst of hardships, it may sometimes seem difficult to find things to be grateful for. However, being “present and grateful” are necessary in order to create greater abundance in one’s life.

One Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the importance of being “present and grateful” as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.
