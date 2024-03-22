When we are in the midst of hardships, it may sometimes seem difficult to find things to be grateful for. However, being “present and grateful” are necessary in order to create greater abundance in one’s life.
“BEING PRESENT & GRATEFUL” ON MORNING ENERGY
