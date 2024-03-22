“BEING PRESENT & GRATEFUL” ON MORNING ENERGY

“Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance.”

In recent years celebrities such as Celion Dion, Demi Lovato, Christina Applegate and Tallulah Willis are just some of the many celebrities who have made headlines for making the decision to publicly announce their health struggles. And interestingly, during various interviews that each gave over the years, a common thread that was mentioned during the interviews is the importance of being “

When we are in the midst of hardships, it may sometimes seem difficult to find things to be grateful for. However, being “present and grateful” are necessary in order to create greater abundance in one’s life.