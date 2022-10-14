“BEING THE BOSS” on Morning Energy

Share this:

“Build your own dreams, or someone else will hire you to build theirs”….Farrah Gray

The month of October is known for many festivals, national holidays, important events, and important days which include: Halloween, Oktoberfest,Yom Kippur, Breast Cancer Awareness, Domestic Violence Awareness and National Boss Day.

Boss Day or Boss’s Day is generally observed on or around October 16th in the United States and dates back to the 1950s. It is a day for employees to express their gratitude for all of the hard work that their managers do.

A boss is defined as someone who is in charge of or manages a group or organization, whereas a leader is defined as someone who leads and inspires others to think creatively. However, there are those who oppose National Boss’s Day and think that it is nothing more than a meaningless Hallmark holiday. There are also others who work for bosses whom they feel deserve no recognition at all. Regardless of where you fall on the spectrum, being a boss is not without its challenges to include choosing to be the boss of your own destiny.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the challenges and rewards of being in a leadership role.