Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Banned books week, war in the middle east

Posted on by mabili
Share
Banned Books Week 2024: Freed Between The Lines.

Community Speaks for September 23, 2024

A defiant public celebrate banned books as reports track challenges to books. Florida and Iowa alone account for over 8000 banned books as activist push back launching banned books week today.

Dr. Norman Finkelstein, an American political scientist and activist, spoke at the University of South Florida. His primary fields of research are the politics of the Holocaust and the Israeli–Palestinian conflict. Finkelstein was born in New York City to Jewish Holocaust-survivor parents.

You may also like

Judge says Piney Point operators responsible for 2021 toxic wastewater spill

A federal judge found Piney Point’s operators liable for the...

Tampa kicks off Diaper Need Awareness Week with flag raising

Listen: It’s National Diaper Need Awareness Week, and in the...

abortion law
A judge will hear arguments Wednesday over the Florida AHCA’s campaign against an abortion rights amendment

The AHCA government website says things like, “Current Florida Law...

Where to get sandbags in Hernando & Pasco counties and other information about Potential Tropical Cyclone 9

To prepare for potential storm impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎉It's time for our listener quote of the month! 🎧 Thank you, to our anonymous donor, for the love! You made our day! 🤩 ❤️ Keep listening and stay tuned for more fun! #ListenerLove #CommunitySupport #Grateful #RadioFans #wmnf Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase: Tune in for JT Brown! If you are new to his music heres a quick look into this awesome artist. Tampa singer-songwriter J.T. Brown combines folk, country, showcasing his storytelling and musical talent, inspired by a lifelong passion for music. Tune in on Facebook, 88.5 on your radio dial, or via the WMNF app! #communityradio #wmnf #Music The WMNF 45th Birthday Bash was amazing! The energy, the friendship, and of course the MUSIC! The Dollyrots brought positive vibes and that electric energy that is the heartbeat of WMNF! We have more awesome photos coming but we couldn't wait to give you a sneak peek! Thank you John Mazz for the awesome photos and thank you mystical realm photography for your snapshots as well! Stay tuned for more recap moments, and once again... Thank you DOLLYROTS for putting on a Fantastic show! #WMNF45thBirthdayBash #PositiveVibesOnly #RecapMoments #ThankYouDollyrots #wmnf Fall is already here, and who knows what it has in store for us. But, what about that extra vehicle? Don’t just leaf it; Donate it to WMNF and change with the season. Call 888-WMNF-885. Our Vehicle Donor Support Team is available seven days a week. Or donate online at https://link.wmnf.org/VehicleDonation. #SUPPORT #CARDONATION #WMNF Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! 🌸 Meet Shy Blossom 🌸 Adriana (vocals/guitar), Abel (lead guitar), Julie (drums), & Preston (bass) make up this fresh band! 🎶 Adriana's award-winning songwriting shines in their 2024 album
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Excellent Zest
Player position: