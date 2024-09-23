Banned books week, war in the middle east

Banned Books Week 2024: Freed Between The Lines.

Community Speaks for September 23, 2024

A defiant public celebrate banned books as reports track challenges to books. Florida and Iowa alone account for over 8000 banned books as activist push back launching banned books week today.

Dr. Norman Finkelstein, an American political scientist and activist, spoke at the University of South Florida. His primary fields of research are the politics of the Holocaust and the Israeli–Palestinian conflict. Finkelstein was born in New York City to Jewish Holocaust-survivor parents.