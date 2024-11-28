Building community after devastation with Samuel Ronen

©Samuel Ronan

Anni and Tanja are joined by community activist Samuel Ronen on this week’s Sustainable Living Show. Samuel is a community organizer in Tampa Bay, showing up where help is needed for a variety of causes from grassroots political campaigns, to protests, mutual aid and hurricane relief. He is the co-founder of Florida For Change and the Progressive Jewish Coalition, while being active with the Democratic Socialists of America, the American Indian Movement, the New Era Young Lords of Florida, and the Bay Area Dream Defenders. Today’s show discussion focuses on how to build community after devastation.

Topics discussed:

-Who steps up after disaster?

-government action after disaster and how could it be more effective?

-community action after disaster

-Samuel’s experience with recent post hurricane relief

-“the chainsaw gang” and tool library

-mutual aid

-why is community organization necessary, when, and how to begin

and more!

Find out more and get involved by visiting Florida For Change and the Progressive People’s Action

