Caleb Caudle live at WMNF 88.5 studios: A must-see event for music lovers!

Singer-songwriter Caleb Caudle

Calling all music enthusiasts! Get ready to mark your calendars and clear your schedules because something good will happen at WMNF 88.5. We are thrilled to announce that the talented singer-songwriter Caleb Caudle will be gracing our studios for the Traffic Jam Wednesday Show, hosted by the one and only Nancy Cee.

Join us on Wednesday 27th from 3 PM to 6 PM as Caleb Caudle sits down for an exclusive interview and treats us to a mesmerizing acoustic performance live in the studio. This is an unparalleled opportunity to witness the magic of Caleb’s music up close and personal before he takes the stage at the New World Music Hall later that evening. And if that wasn’t enough to get you excited, Caleb will be accompanied by Van Plating as the opening act for his performance.



Caleb Caudle is no stranger to the spotlight. With his latest album “Forsythia,” released in 2022 under Soundly Music, he has cemented his place as one of the most captivating voices in the contemporary music scene. Recorded at the legendary Cash Cabin in Tennessee, “Forsythia” boasts an impressive lineup of musicians including Jerry Douglas, Elizabeth Cook, Carlene Carter, and Sam Bush. Under the expert production of John Carter Cash, Caleb’s evocative songwriting and country-tinged vocals shine brighter than ever before.

“Forsythia” is more than just an album; it’s a deeply personal journey set to music. Each track is a testament to Caleb’s storytelling prowess, with introspective and profound lyrics. From heartfelt ballads to foot-stomping anthems, Caleb Caudle’s music transcends genres, touching the hearts and souls of listeners everywhere.

So, whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply looking for an unforgettable musical experience, tune in to WMNF 88.5 for Caleb Caudle’s exclusive live session on the Traffic Jam Wednesday Show. Trust us, you won’t want to miss this. Mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready to be captivated by the extraordinary talent of Caleb Caudle. See you there!