Canning and food preservation with Dr. Mary Keith and Joshua Payne

Posted on December 16, 2024 • by Grace Behnke, Tanja Vidovic
On this Monday’s Sustainable Living Show Tanja and Anni are joined by Dr. Mary Keith and Joshua Payne to discuss safe canning and food preservation.

Dr. Mary Keith is a retired registered dietitian and an expert in the field of nutrition and food science. She spent a significant portion of her career at the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Extension in Hillsborough County, where she served as the Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) agent. Dr. Keith also made valuable contributions to scientific research, particularly in the area of food preservation. On the faculty of the University of Illinois, she served as the state Extension Specialist for food preservation and food safety. 

Joshua Payne is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) and certified personal trainer (CPT) with a passion for promoting healthy lifestyles. His diverse skill set now extends to the fields of nutrition and physical health, where he leads classes on topics such as nutrition, physical wellness, and food safety. He is the current Family and Consumer Sciences Agent at UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County.

Topics discussed include:

-Dr. Keith’s research on vitamin C in canned food

-safe canning and storage practices (temperature, light, acidity etc…)

-sugar and pectin as necessities for canning

-food safety concerns (botulism, food spoilage etc…)

-types of food suitable for canning

-steps to canning and canning methods

-educational resources

Safe canning and preservation resources as well as their calendar of educational workshops can be found on the UF/IFAS website.

If you love what we do on Sustainable Living, don’t forget to tune in every Monday at 11am on WMNF 88.5fm or listen to past episodes in the archives. If you’d like to donate to show your support, head over to the donations page and direct your pledge to the Sustainable Living Show.

 

