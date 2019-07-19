“Celebrating Our Freedoms” on Morning Energy

Share this:

The United States of America (u.S) is affectionately known as the “Land of The Free“ and “Home of the Brave”. This famous phrase is known to be authored by Francis Scott Key in the early 1800s and is presently sung as part of the National Anthem of the United States of America,“The Star-Spangled Banner.”

In addition to being the “Land of the Free“ and “Home of the Brave”, the United States offers the protection of basic rights and freedoms through various channels such as the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights. However, despite the many rights and freedoms that exists in the Unites States and around the world, many people take everyday freedoms for granted.

On Morning we are going to spend time exploring the history of rights and freedoms to include:(1) the journey towards some of the greatest freedoms that we have today in America, explore some of the countries with the greatest freedoms, and also examine everyday freedoms that people take for granted.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!