Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Chad Chronister drops out of consideration for Trump’s DEA

Posted on December 3, 2024 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
Chad Chronister
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister // Chris Young, 6/10/25

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister on Tuesday withdrew his name as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to serve as the next administrator of the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Chronister called the nomination an “honor of a lifetime,” but said that “the gravity of this very important responsibility set in” after Trump announced his selection on Saturday.

“There is more work to be done for the citizens of Hillsborough County and a lot of initiatives I am committed to fulfilling,” Chronister posted on X Tuesday. “I sincerely appreciate the nomination, outpouring of support by the American people, and look forward to continuing my service as Sheriff of Hillsborough County.”

Chronister was appointed sheriff in 2017 by then-Gov. Rick Scott, who is now a U.S. senator, and was reelected three times.

Chronister, a Republican, was reelected this year without opposition.

Chronister drew criticism for his arrest of a local pastor for failing to abide by restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags
, , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Tampa ranks #18 of 50 largest U.S. cities for household bills

Listen: A new report shows Tampa ranks 18th out of...

The Scoop: Wed. Dec. 4, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Chronister withdraws as Trump’s pick to head the DEA President-elect...

Citizens Property Insurance
Citizens Property Insurance policies drop below 1 million in Florida

The number of Floridians insured by Citizens Property Insurance is...

TECO
Florida PSC approves a TECO rate increase that’s more than the recommendation of its staff

Brooke Ward, senior Florida organizer of Food & Water Watch,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Wednesday
Player position: