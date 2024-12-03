Chad Chronister drops out of consideration for Trump’s DEA

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister // Chris Young, 6/10/25

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister on Tuesday withdrew his name as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to serve as the next administrator of the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Chronister called the nomination an “honor of a lifetime,” but said that “the gravity of this very important responsibility set in” after Trump announced his selection on Saturday.

“There is more work to be done for the citizens of Hillsborough County and a lot of initiatives I am committed to fulfilling,” Chronister posted on X Tuesday. “I sincerely appreciate the nomination, outpouring of support by the American people, and look forward to continuing my service as Sheriff of Hillsborough County.”

Chronister was appointed sheriff in 2017 by then-Gov. Rick Scott, who is now a U.S. senator, and was reelected three times.

Chronister, a Republican, was reelected this year without opposition.

Chronister drew criticism for his arrest of a local pastor for failing to abide by restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.