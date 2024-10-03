Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Clearwater Beach still recovering after Hurricane Helene

Posted on by Leah Burdick
Share
Residents are still clearing out their homes after storm surge damage. By Leah Burdick WMNF News Oct. 2nd

Residents of Clearwater Beach are still recovering after the high storm surge from Hurricane Helene.

The happy tourist attraction all but washed away.

Residents said they are trying to be positive during these times, and people’s lives sit on the curbs instead of in their homes.

Business and homeowners are clearing out their buildings after damages. By Leah Burdick WMNF News Oct. 2nd

Police officers, power crews, fire trucks, and other crew members are still trying to dispose of the debris.

Matt Black owns Clearwater Pass Gym and said this was the worst storm he had seen.

“The community is coming together to get the beach back on track again and I think everyone is going to come back stronger than ever before,” he said.

Black said he has not been a resident for that long, but has been told by other locals this was the worst storm surge yet.

The bridge is open to Clearwater, but officials said tourists should not try to visit the barrier islands yet.

“The Clearwater Beach you know and love is not ready for visitors. While police checkpoints have ended and traffic is allowed on and off the barrier island, now is not the time to come to Clearwater to sightsee. The roadways to the barrier island are open now so that contractors, cleanup crews, and resources can get to and help our beach residents and business owners,” officials said in a statement.

Resident John Foley said he does not want the bridge to be open.

“What a terrible mistake do they not have any compassion for us out on the beach,” he said.

He said the reason clean up crews have made any progress is because the bridge was closed.

Gulf view closed for drivers as workers transport sand. By Leah Burdick WMNF News. Oct. 2nd

Even with access open to the beach, there are still roads closed off.

Public parking lots are being used for equipment and sand storage at this time.

For more information, residents can contact the city information center at 727-562-4682 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Fri.

 

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Tampa organization connects residents to mental health support after Helene

One week after Hurricane Helene, recovery efforts are still underway...

Port Tampa Bay strike of longshoremen
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard will go to ports where longshoremen are on strike

DeSantis also issued an executive order with additional steps to...

Gulfport Tiki Bar
Gulfport is still cleaning up and sharing resources after Hurricane Helene

Some downtown Gulfport streets are closed, people's belongings are piled...

The Scoop: Thurs. Oct. 3rd, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Stay updated on the levels of red tide in Pinellas...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
📸 This #TBT is a special one as we look back at one of our most anticipated events of the year the WMNF 45th Birthday Bash! 🎉 Huge thank you to Jimi Camastro for capturing the amazing moments — your photos are fantastic! For everyone who joined us, your presence made it unforgettable. We’d love to see the highlights from your perspective! Feel free to share your photos from the event in the comments below. See you all at the next one! 🥳 #EventRecap #CommunityMemories #WMNFEvents This fall, you have the power to spark change during the Cartober vehicle donation campaign. When you donate your car, truck, motorcycle, RV, or boat to WMNF, the proceeds from your sale will support community radio, and it won’t require anything more from you: we pick it up for free, and we supply all the necessary paperwork for your tax-deductible gift. #Cartober2024 #WMNF #CARDONATION #SUPPORT 🐾 Join Duncan Strauss on Talking Animals Radio Show Oct. 2 at 11am with guest Melissa Zepeda, a passionate animal rights attorney! 🎙️ She'll discuss Amendment 2 and her stance against it. CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE or catch the show via 88.5 FM on your radio dial! 🌱 #AnimalRights #TalkingAnimals #TampaBayVegFest #WMNF #Amendment2 🎶 This evening on Jazz In The Night 🎶 Join us for a special celebration of Bud Powell's centennial! 🎹 Bud set the standard for pianists when bebop emerged in the '40s, and his influence remains monumental today. Tune in at 9:00 PM as Bob Seymour brings you Powell's timeless classics, along with interpretations from legends like Chick Corea and Keith Jarrett. Plus, enjoy some fantastic new releases. Don’t miss out! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #wmnf #Music #Jazz #BudPowell Are you ready for some post storm music therapy? It's time for a WMNF's Live Music Showcase REPLAY Ft. Afrobeta today at 2PM! A mash-up of latin, house, funk, soul, and electro, Afrobeta brings the dance-party up a notch, providing the kind of energy you feel! Follow them and drop some love in the comments! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE FOR REPLAY! #Music #wmnf #communityradio #afrobeta #Latinmusic
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Emo Night Tampa Radio
Player position: