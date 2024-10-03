Clearwater Beach still recovering after Hurricane Helene

Residents are still clearing out their homes after storm surge damage. By Leah Burdick WMNF News Oct. 2nd

Residents of Clearwater Beach are still recovering after the high storm surge from Hurricane Helene.

The happy tourist attraction all but washed away.

Residents said they are trying to be positive during these times, and people’s lives sit on the curbs instead of in their homes.

Business and homeowners are clearing out their buildings after damages. By Leah Burdick WMNF News Oct. 2nd

Police officers, power crews, fire trucks, and other crew members are still trying to dispose of the debris.

Matt Black owns Clearwater Pass Gym and said this was the worst storm he had seen.

“The community is coming together to get the beach back on track again and I think everyone is going to come back stronger than ever before,” he said.

Black said he has not been a resident for that long, but has been told by other locals this was the worst storm surge yet.

The bridge is open to Clearwater, but officials said tourists should not try to visit the barrier islands yet.

“The Clearwater Beach you know and love is not ready for visitors. While police checkpoints have ended and traffic is allowed on and off the barrier island, now is not the time to come to Clearwater to sightsee. The roadways to the barrier island are open now so that contractors, cleanup crews, and resources can get to and help our beach residents and business owners,” officials said in a statement.

Resident John Foley said he does not want the bridge to be open.

“What a terrible mistake do they not have any compassion for us out on the beach,” he said.

He said the reason clean up crews have made any progress is because the bridge was closed.

Gulf view closed for drivers as workers transport sand. By Leah Burdick WMNF News. Oct. 2nd

Even with access open to the beach, there are still roads closed off.

Public parking lots are being used for equipment and sand storage at this time.

For more information, residents can contact the city information center at 727-562-4682 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Fri.