Community demand, participation and need

A Better World Is Possible

The forum takes a dive into the political machinations in a system that plays politics with our economic and cultural lives. One arch-conservative in Florida has acknowledged the atmosphere in the capital as dictatorial saying we have “backed into an oligarchy.”

Sunday Forum January 19, 2025 8am

Sunday Forum January 19, 2025 9am

From union busting to misplaced infrastructural projects the need for a well-informed citizenry participating and demanding the prioritizing of jobs and greater opportunities is key.

City Councils, State and Federal Governments are urged to empower the people over the ultra-rich. The forum analyzes the comments by council-member regarding the West Tampa Riverfront project as people gathered for a picnic and a discussion of priorities going forward.

As the nation and the world recall the life of “The Drum-major For Justice”, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, we also prepare for the return of one the most fascist regimes in U.S. History. The King family wants to remind us to double-down on our commitment to social justice and service.

The Forum dedicated two songs to our fellow DJ, Tempest (Louise Rodney). We are all saddened by her sudden passing. Please read more about our incredibly loving friend here: https://www.wmnf.org/hosts/tempest-live/