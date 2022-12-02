“Connecting With Others” on Morning Energy

Share this:

During the winter months some people begin to experience a type of depression known as “Seasonal Affective Disorder” or SAD due to the changes in the season. According to Mayoclinic.org, in most cases SAD begins and ends at about the same times every year with symptoms starting in the fall and continuing into the winter months, sapping away energy and making people feel moody.Treatment for SAD include light therapy (phototherapy), psychotherapy, oral medications, exercising, adding more vitamin D to ones diet, and connecting with others.

It has been said that the most powerful way to connect to another person is to listen. It has also been said that the most important things in life are the connections you make with others

On morning energy, we are going to spend time exploring the importance of connecting with others, through the various seasons of our lives.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

