Cooking from your food forest with Dr. Amanda Pike

Anni & Tanja were joined on this week’s Sustainable Living Show by Dr. Amanda Pike to discuss her books and Florida food forests.

Dr. Pike is a board-certified therapist, certified educational leader and owner of a two-acre, Florida permaculture farm complete with hundreds of species of edible plants, free-roaming chickens and 26 beehives. She serves as Education Chair and Chapter Representative for the Palm Beach County chapter of the Native Plant Society and is a local 4-H program facilitator. Her food forest currently provides an average of 70% of her family’s daily meals.

Topics discussed:

-Florida food forests and why to implement the food forest model of gardening

-Dr. Pike’s book Transforming Florida Yards and her upcoming cookbook

-cooking with Florida friendly food forests plants

-plants to create a biodiverse and ecological food forest

-perennials

-how this type of growing is more environmentally sustainable

-Dr. Pike’s favorite recipes

and more!

To get in touch or learn more about Dr. Amanda Pike and her books visit her website Pike-Wellness.

If you love the Sustainable Living Show, make sure to tune in every Monday at 11am on 88.5fm or listen to past episodes in the archives here.