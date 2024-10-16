HURRICANE MILTON Donate Now!
Cooking from your food forest with Dr. Amanda Pike

Posted on by Grace Behnke
Anni & Tanja were joined on this week’s Sustainable Living Show by Dr. Amanda Pike to discuss her books and Florida food forests.

Dr. Pike is a board-certified therapist, certified educational leader and owner of a two-acre, Florida permaculture farm complete with hundreds of species of edible plants, free-roaming chickens and 26 beehives. She serves as Education Chair and Chapter Representative for the Palm Beach County chapter of the Native Plant Society and is a local 4-H program facilitator. Her food forest currently provides an average of 70% of her family’s daily meals.

Topics discussed:

-Florida food forests and why to implement the food forest model of gardening

-Dr. Pike’s book Transforming Florida Yards and her upcoming cookbook

-cooking with Florida friendly food forests plants

-plants to create a biodiverse and ecological food forest

-perennials

-how this type of growing is more environmentally sustainable

-Dr. Pike’s favorite recipes

and more!

To get in touch or learn more about Dr. Amanda Pike and her books visit her website Pike-Wellness.

If you love the Sustainable Living Show, make sure to tune in every Monday at 11am on 88.5fm or listen to past episodes in the archives here. You can also stay up to date with show happenings on our Facebook page. Head over to the tip jar and direct your donation to Sustainable Living to show your monetary support. Remember, it takes a community to build a community.

