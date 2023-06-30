“Creating Opportunities” on Morning Energy

Share this:

It has been said, “Don’t Wait For Opportunities: Create It”…George Bernard Shaw

On Thursday, June 29, 2023, The Supreme Court voted to end affirmative action in higher education. However, this ruling did not rest well with everyone. In fact, former president Barack Obama had this to say about the ruling, “Like any policy, affirmative action wasn’t perfect….But it allowed generations of students like Michelle and me to prove we belonged. Now it’s up to all of us to give young people the opportunities they deserve — and help students everywhere benefit from new perspectives.”



Affirmative Action laws were passed by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965 and have been one of the most contentious political and social issues in the United States since its inception. However, despite the 2023 Supreme Court’s ruling and also despite other controversial laws that could be challenged in the future, this does not prevent individuals from exploring ways to create various opportunities in their lives.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the importance of creating opportunities as it relates to so many different areas of your life.