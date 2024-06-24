Critical Mobilization in the State

Central Avenue in the 1940s Tampa FL

Anthony Perkins will be the Grand Marshal when the Omegas convene in Tampa for a Voter Registration 2024 “Conclave With a Purpose”. The Fraternity chose solidarity over boycott in an election year crucial to protect Black progress.

The most visible of our activities in Tampa will be a ‘Silent March’ and rally at Curtis Hixon Park. The march will take place on the riverwalk adjacent to the Tampa convention center at 8aET on Friday, 6/28. Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc

Hear discussion about right-wing politics changing demographics and politics in Florida, Republican efforts to use an AI program to challenge voter rolls.