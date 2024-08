Terrance Woodbury (Instagram)

Community Speaks for August 5, 2024

Terrance Woodbury of HIT Strategies, a focus group, quantitative data and political research firm, joined the podcast “win with Black Men”. He discussed how to talk about progressive issues with Black Men and resist attempts to define Vice-president Kamala Harris with disinformation.

Updates on the Hurricane from Meghan Bowman of WMNF News. Price gouging, price-fixing inflation, undocumented immigrants’ tax contributions and war in the Middle East.