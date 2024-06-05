Donate Now!
Current and Future Projects by Forward Pinellas with Whit Blanton

Whit Blanton, executive director of Forward Pinellas, joined Tanja and Anni on the Sustainable Living Show Monday May 27th, 2024. Forward Pinellas is a public agency responsible for countywide planning, aligning land use, economic development and transportation. Whit has 36 years of experience which includes 27 years as a city planning consultant and nine years with Forward Pinellas.

Topics discussed include:

-affordable housing

-regulatory reform

-sustainable community planning

-pedestrian and cyclist safety….transportation planning

-Forward Pinellas current projects which you can also see here

and more!

 

Find out more about Forward Pinellas at their website here.

If you love the Sustainable Living Show, tune in every Monday at 11am on WMNF 88.5fm or listen to past episodes in the archives.

 

