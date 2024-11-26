Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

A deal is rejected on financial disclosures for municipal elected officials

Posted on November 26, 2024 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
Ethics
Ethics. By cagkansayin via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Florida Commission on Ethics members on Tuesday rejected an effort to try to reach a settlement with plaintiffs challenging a law that required municipal elected officials to disclose detailed information about their personal finances.

U.S. District Judge Melissa Damian in June issued a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the 2023 law, siding with municipal officials throughout the state who challenged it.

Damian’s decision came three weeks before a July 1 deadline for filing the information.

Damian’s ruling said that the Legislature did not adequately justify a need for the law after decades of the state requiring less-detailed financial disclosures by municipal officials.

Damian, who is based in Fort Lauderdale, wrote that a law “compelling speech, as with a statute forbidding speech, falls within the purview of the First Amendment.”

Both sides have filed motions for summary judgment in the lawsuit, but Damian has not issued a final ruling in the case.

Bill Stafford, a lawyer for Attorney General Ashley Moody, told ethics commissioners, who are defendants in the lawsuit, Tuesday that a decision finding that the 2023 law unconstitutionally violated the First Amendment could have broad implications.

If Damian rules that the law is unconstitutional, Moody is recommending that the commission should appeal, according to Stafford.

“The issues would apply beyond this context, in terms of what is compelled speech,” Stafford said.

Commissioner Laird Lile suggested that the commission try to reach a settlement with the municipal officials, such as by requiring less-detailed information about financial disclosures, to prevent the possibility that the law is overturned.

“If the commission loses this case, it seems to me that’s a pretty big deal,” Lile said, adding that such a scenario “would put at risk the entire financial disclosure scheme.”

Lile asked why Moody’s lawyers weren’t trying to work out a deal with the plaintiffs.

“We feel that in this case, as in any constitutional case, our duty here is to defend the constitutionality of the statute. Given that, it severely limits our settlement opportunities,” Stafford said.

Lile offered a motion seeking to ask lawyers for the commission and plaintiffs to work on a “negotiated resolution” to end the lawsuit in an effort to eliminate “the future risk that a final judgment in favor of the plaintiffs … would put at risk the entire financial disclosure scheme.”

Commission Chair Luis Fusté, however, said that settling the lawsuit might not put an end to the battle over financial disclosures.

“I feel there’s already a target on the financial scheme to begin with and I think that, other than seeing it through, would still leave challenges in the future,” Fusté said.

The commission voted 6-2 to reject the motion. The law (SB 774) required mayors and other elected municipal officials, such as members of city councils, to file annual reports detailing issues such as their net worths, incomes and assets.

Other elected officials, such as the governor and state legislators, have long faced such requirements.

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

sunlight atmosphere clouds sky by AlinaMD via iStock for WMNF News
A new Florida bill prohibits releasing things into the atmosphere to affect “the temperature, the weather, or the intensity of sunlight”

SB 56 would prohibit releasing things into the atmosphere to...

Thanksgiving weather
The weather you can expect if you’re traveling for Thanksgiving weekend

Thanksgiving week is serving up sloppy weather in the U.S....

University of Tampa
University of Tampa recognized for voter turnout

The University of Tampa has been recognized by the ALL...

Author Sadie Dingfelder
Author Sadie Dingfelder on her journey to discovering she is face blind and how to cope

Science writer Sadie Dingfelder always knew she was different but...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Tune in to Tuesday Cafe Tomorrow at 10am! Guest host Gary Gibbons will be broadcasting live with District 4 Council Member Lisset Hanewicz! CLICK TO LISTEN ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFLISTEN #wmnf #specialguest #LissetHanewicz ⚡This Friday at 2pm!⚡ WMNF's Live Music Showcase Presents: @wearepermilla ! 🎸 Nicole and Joseph Cerminara, with Myles Rogers, craft Americana and British Invasion-inspired songs, blending Janis Joplin’s power with Fleetwood Mac’s harmonies and Led Zeppelin’s genre-defying magic. Watch live on Facebook, listen via 88.5 on your radio dial, or the WMNF app! 🎶 #NewMusic #wmnf 🎶🎸 Tonight on Jazz in the Night! Join us at 9 PM as Bob Seymour chats with Suncoast fave Diego Figueiredo! 🎵 📻 88.5 FM or the wmnf app! Click to Listen ➡️CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE (Bio)! #WMNF #jazz #jazzmusic #suncoastjazzfestival Fall for a great cause and donate your unused car, truck, RV, motorcycle, or boat! Your donation not only helps WMNF create a lasting impact, but your generous donation is also tax-deductible. Call 888-WMNF-885 or Click Vehicle Donation button in LINKTREE! to learn how you can give back today! #WMNF #CARDONATION #SUPPORT The WMNF Record Sale is just around the corner and our Selection is good enough to eat! Just kidding! Do not eat Vinyl! Play it! This #Throwbackthursday is a reminder to mark your calendars for this fun chance to add to your vinyl collection and support community radio! See you there! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE for info! #Events #community #wmnf #recordsale
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
MidPoint
Player position: