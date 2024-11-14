Donate Now!
A deal will conserve Florida Wildlife Corridor land in Hendry County

Posted on by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Florida Wildlife Corridor
Properties in nine Florida counties will be added to the Florida Wildlife Corridor. Photo by Carlton Ward Jr / CarltonWard.com. Used by WMNF with permission

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services on Thursday announced a $4.145 million deal that will prevent development on a 754-acre cattle ranch in Hendry County.

The deal, part of the state’s Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, will establish a conservation easement on land owned by the Howard Cattle Corp.

An easement allows ranch operations to continue while shielding the property from development.

The land, which will be included in the Florida Wildlife Corridor, is next to the Spirit of the Wild Wildlife Management Area and the Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest.

