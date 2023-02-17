Deanna and Andrew Joseph tell WMNF Tampa about their work helping families heal and organize after police shootings

Share this:

Joining “The Skinny” in studio will be Deanna and Andrew Joseph, parents of the late Andrew Joseph III (aka Pee Wee). From Feb. 17-19, the family hosts a weekend of events to commemorate the nine-year anniversary of Andrew Joseph III’s death. Families that they’ve bonded with from around the country will join the Josephs in Tampa.

On Friday, there’s a candlelight vigil near the fairgrounds. Saturday morning at Brandon Regional library is a kickoff for a 12-week training curriculum There, locals of all ages can learn the strategies and tactics that the Josephs and others have gained over the years. There’s also a Saturday evening fundraiser in Ybor City, followed by a Sunday breakfast and Fellowship at the Legacy Church in Temple Terrace.

Since their son’s death the Josephs have traveled the country helping families heal and organize after their own children are shot by police.

Listen to the Josephs on the Feb. 17, 2023 episode of “The Skinny.”