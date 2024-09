PM Panther (facebook)

Community Speaks for September 16, 2024

The day after Democracy Day a look at the role newsrooms should play in sustaining democracy. How are issues impacting communities of color being covered?

Also, reporting on the progress made after municipalities declared racism a public health crisis during the 2020 nationwide protest against the police murder of George Floyd.

A look at human rights atrocity in Russia’s scramble for Africa and her natural resources using mercenaries.