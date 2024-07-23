Democrat Tom Keen faces Republican opposition in Central Florida’s House District 35

The Old Florida State Capitol, now a museum, with the new Capitol in the background. By Roberto Galan via iStock for WMNF News (2022).

After Democrats flipped the seat in a January special election, the Florida Democratic Party and the Republican Party of Florida are squaring off in this year’s general election in Central Florida’s House District 35.

Both of those parties have been steadily providing in-kind contributions as Rep. Tom Keen, D-Orlando, tries to retain the seat in November.

The Florida Democratic Party had provided $14,796 in in-kind aid to Keen as of the end of last week, while the state GOP had provided $15,533 in in-kind assistance to Republican candidate Erika Booth as of July 12, finance reports show.

The in-kind help has gone to such costs as campaign staff. Keen defeated Booth in the January special election in the district in Orange and Osceola counties.

Booth would again face Keen in November if she wins an Aug. 20 primary against Laura Gomez McAdams, who had not received in-kind help from the Republican Party as of July 12.

The special election was held after former Rep. Fred Hawkins, R-St. Cloud, became president of South Florida State College.