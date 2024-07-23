Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Democrat Tom Keen faces Republican opposition in Central Florida’s House District 35

Posted on by Staff
Share
Florida Capitol
The Old Florida State Capitol, now a museum, with the new Capitol in the background. By Roberto Galan via iStock for WMNF News (2022).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

After Democrats flipped the seat in a January special election, the Florida Democratic Party and the Republican Party of Florida are squaring off in this year’s general election in Central Florida’s House District 35.

Both of those parties have been steadily providing in-kind contributions as Rep. Tom Keen, D-Orlando, tries to retain the seat in November.

The Florida Democratic Party had provided $14,796 in in-kind aid to Keen as of the end of last week, while the state GOP had provided $15,533 in in-kind assistance to Republican candidate Erika Booth as of July 12, finance reports show.

The in-kind help has gone to such costs as campaign staff. Keen defeated Booth in the January special election in the district in Orange and Osceola counties.

Booth would again face Keen in November if she wins an Aug. 20 primary against Laura Gomez McAdams, who had not received in-kind help from the Republican Party as of July 12.

The special election was held after former Rep. Fred Hawkins, R-St. Cloud, became president of South Florida State College.

Tags
,

You may also like

The Scoop: Weds. July 24th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Trump will attend first Rally since Biden stepped down. Meanwhile,...

Kamala Harris. Official portrait via whitehouse.gov vice president
The Kamala Harris campaign will “play offense” in battleground states but Florida is not on the list

The Kamala Harris campaign will focus on Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania,...

banned books, First Amendment
A judge says a 7-year-old can be forced to testify about library book access in a Florida school district

The U.S. Magistrate Judge rejected a request that would have...

University of Florida
Fuchs to return as interim UF president

University of Florida trustees brought back former President Kent Fuchs...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Tomorrow at 10pm on @latinx_wmnf. Join the Latinx crew for some awesome #boricuametal ft. Cisco, lead guitarist from Multitude! #metal #yoursometal #wmnf #latinmusic #communityradio Hey all you urban achievers & bowling enthusiasts, listen up! 🤘🏼WMNF is throwing a bowling party, & you're invited! 🎳 Let's roll with the Dudes & Dudettes, drink White Russians, & have a cosmic time! 🌌 See you August 18, 2024 at 1 PM! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! 🎉 #RollinWithTheDudes #AbideWithWMNF #wmnf #BowlingPartyGoals It's time for a Retro Throwback Thursday! Today we are reminiscing on the impressive live performance by @horsewhip_fl on our show Room 1210🤘If you want a taste of their awesome music too, you can find Horsewhip's work on Bandcamp! Check our Facebook for a link to listen! #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf FRIDAY ON @live_music_showcase Don't miss @vagabond_tweed an Americana- Folk-Rock band from the Tampa Bay region of Florida! Catch the show live on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! #communityradio #Music #wmnf Did you miss the Latino54 show this past Wednesday with Papo Vazquez, the trombone master, educator, band leader, and composer? No worries! 🎶 Enjoy this awesome recap and then join us again this Wednesday from 8-10 PM for more incredible music! 🎷🎺 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #latinmusic #PapoVazquez #musicrecap #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Wednesday
Player position: