Disaster Claims & Recovery: What To Do and Not Do

Paul Hauzer, CEO VetCor Restoration Services & Jeffrey Chernoff, Insurance and Trust Co.

On Wed. Oct. 2, MidPoint hosted Jeffrey Chernoff of Insurance and Trust Co., an insurance claims expert, and Paul Hauzer, CEO of VetCor Recovery & Restorations, to discuss what to do and not do in the immediate aftermath of a disaster like so many in our community have experienced from Hurricane Helene. They provided us with valuable insights into the disaster recovery process.

Call Your Agent!

First, call your insurance agent if you are insured! They will help you initiate a claim and may be able to help you engage a recovery specialist like VetCor or other preferred providers with whom they have a relationship. In the case of Helene’s damage, if your damages resulted from water from the storm surge, it will likely not be covered by your homeowner’s insurance, but will only be covered by a flood insurance policy, most of which are issued by FEMA. If your agent sold you a flood policy, they should help you with your FEMA claim. Even then, your flood insurance policy may only cover your home’s structure (floors, walls, foundation, etc.), but will not cover the contents, unless you have additional contents coverage for damage to your contents from flood. If you are not insured or do not have a flood insurance policy, still, file for assistance from FEMA at https://www.disasterassistance.gov/ or call FEMA Helpline. 1-800-621-3362. There are many different kinds of assistance available from housing or hotel vouchers, to food. You may also be eligible to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance from the state if the business you work for is closed or has no work for you as they recover.

“Photos Are Free. Take Them”

Then, as Paul Hauzer noted, “Photographs are free, so take them.” Before you begin removing and disposing of anything in your home, document the damages with photos and/or video. Then, if you have a recovery company engaged, they will begin to remove destroyed contents from your house, along with flooring, drywall, and insulation up to at least 4 feet up from the floor. If you are handling the recovery yourself, remember that anything wet, and anything at least 2 feet above the water line should be removed as soon as possible to inhibit mold growth. Contact an electrician, if you can, to examine your electric system and determine whether or not your power should be turned off or remain on. Stay away from unplugging appliances if you are in standing water or wet surfaces. The water is polluted and dangerous, so wear protective gear, rubber boots, plastic gloves, and N95 masks to protect yourself from noxious fumes and air pollutants as you clean up.

Beware of Scammers

Both Jeff and Paul emphasized the need to beware of scammers and carefully review any contracts with contractors you engage to recover from your damages. Florida licensed contractors can be checked at MyFloridaLicense.com. But, Paul noted that many recovery companies such as his will need to bring in contractors from out of state to meet the enormous demand for services after a mass disaster like Hurricane Helene. If the out-of-state sub-contractors work for a Florida-licensed company, the company will vet them and be responsible for their services. Our experts also urged listeners not to agree to an assignment of benefits contract where you assign your rights to your claim to the contractor, or you may find that they do not have your best interests at heart and you may be inviting litigation. Paul also wanted listeners to know that most recovery contractors will require a downpayment to begin services that will be a percentage of the restoration contract so that the company can afford to purchase supplies and pay their sub-contractors while your claims are processed. Eventually, if you have a valid insurance claim, you will be reimbursed by the insurance company.

We’ll Take Your Flooded Car

Finally, many people lost their cars to flooding in the storm. You may have an automobile insurance claim for that. Also, WMNF is able to accept flooded cars as a donation to the station. Just contact the station and make arrangements and someone will come and pick up your car. The station will be grateful for your support and that is one more thing you will no longer have to address.

Listen In

There is much more information for you in the show. The entire show is available here, on the WMNF app, or as a WMNF MidPoint podcast from your favorite podcast purveyor.