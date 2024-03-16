Donate Now!
Discover Musical Treasures: WMNF CD & LP Music Sale – March 23rd!

WMNF, Tampa’s vibrant Community Radio Station, boasts a rich history dating back to 1979, dedicated to curating the most eclectic and diverse music imaginable.

Now, you have the opportunity to own a piece of this cherished history – a slice of your community’s story, essentially, your own narrative. Our music collection is more than just a catalog; it’s a source of inspiration, a catalyst for change, echoing the sentiments of the great Bono who once said, “Music can change the world because it can change people.”

From the nostalgic tunes of Sesame Street to the timeless anthems of Springsteen and everything in between, we’ve got it all – and I mean EVERYTHING!

 

Whether you’re looking to kickstart your LP collection for those hip turntable sessions or uncover hidden gems in the form of CDs, WMNF is your one-stop destination.

Join us at the WMNF CD & LP Music Sale, happening in the Live Music Studio & Conference Room at the station on Saturday, March 23rd. Public hours run from 11 am to 4 pm, with early entry at 10 am for active volunteers and current member-supporters.

Don’t miss your chance to support your community, enrich your music library, and be a part of something truly special. See you there!

Where: 1210 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Tampa, FL 33603-4417

