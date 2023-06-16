Discussing ‘The Freedom to Read’ in DeSantis’ Florida, and Tampa History Center’s new Black history exhibit

Share this:

On the latest episode of “The Skinny” on WMNF Tampa 88.5-FM, we’re joined by Raegan Miller, from the Florida Freedom to Read Project, a group formed this year to fight book bans in Florida.

In the second half of the show, we’re joined by Rodney Kite-Powell the Tampa Bay History Center’s Director of the Touchton Map Library, and Fred Hearns, Tampa Bay History Center’s first Curator of Black History.

Two weeks ago, the Tampa Bay History Center opened a new, permanent exhibit, “Travails and Triumphs,” which traces more than 500 years—yes, five centuries—of people of African descent who have lived and labored in the Tampa Bay area.

Listen back to the June 16, 2023 episode of “The Skinny” on WMNF Tampa 88.5-FM via wmnf.org.