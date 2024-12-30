Disposal of Christmas trees for St Petersburg residents

Between January 11th to February 10th, The City of St Petersburg will be collecting live Christmas trees for free. According to a press release from City of St Petersburg, residents must put their Christmas trees outside where their trash is usually collected by 7 AM on January 11th to ensure that they do not miss the collection.

How to prep your Christmas tree for disposal

Remove all lights, ornaments, garland, tree stands, plastic tree disposal bags, and other decorations. The City recommends reducing waste by reusing lights and ornaments, or donating them. Do not place any Christmas tree accessories in the recycling bin.

Do not place the tree inside trash or recycling containers or lean the tree against electrical poles, trash containers, water meters, etc.

Note it may take up to 4 weeks for all Christmas trees to be collected.

Live Christmas Tree drop-off options

Residents also have the option of dropping off their tree at one of the City’s brush sites listed below. Residents must bring a photo ID and water bill for proof of residency.

1000 62nd Ave. NE

7750 26th Ave. N

2500 26th Ave. S

4015 Dr. Martin Luther King St. S

2453 20th Ave. N

Artificial tree disposal

Residents can place their artificial tree in the City trash bin if it fits with the lid closed or request a special pickup at stpete.org/SpecialPickUp or call 727-893-7398.