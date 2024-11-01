VOTE 2024 Donate Now!
Early voting ends this weekend: Here’s what you need to know

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Vote Early voting election Florida
Early Voting sign in Gulfport, Florida. By Seán Kinane/WMNF (31 Oct. 2024).

Election Day is Tuesday; that’s the last day to vote. You can turn in your mail ballot to a supervisor of elections office in your county any time until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

In-person early voting ends this weekend. You can vote early until Sunday in these counties: Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota and Polk. But early in-person voting ends Saturday in Manatee, Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties.

2024 election candidate signs
Campaign signs outside an Early Voting location in Gulfport, Florida. By Seán Kinane/WMNF (31 Oct. 2024).

Bella Nowak voted Thursday at a Pinellas County Early Voting site in Gulfport. “I live on Treasure Island so we got flooded. So there is a lot of work and I just wanted to make sure I will be able to vote. So we’ve decided to come today,” she said.

Hurricanes Helene and Milton severely impacted Treasure Island. To help assist voters after the storm, an Election Day voting precinct moved from the Treasure Island Community Center to Temple Beth-El of St. Petersburg.

Nowak said early voting was her best option. “I would say it was very smooth, easy, very good location. They’re very well prepared. So I’m really happy with that,” she said.

Another early voter, Gulfport resident Jan Burlew, agreed. “It was very quick and easy,” she said.

election signs
Campaign signs outside an Early Voting location in Gulfport, Florida. By Seán Kinane/WMNF (31 Oct. 2024).

Burlew says she voted for Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday. Burlew said she also voted for Amendment Four, the referendum to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. “I was for giving women the choice about their own body as far as abortions go. I think that’s very, very important,” Burlew told WMNF. “It’s just necessary. No one else should be able to make the decision. The woman’s life and health matter.”

On the other hand, Nowak — the Treasure Island resident — said there weren’t any amendments that she was motivated to vote on. Instead, she was enthusiastic about the presidential race.

“Of course, I voted for [former President Donald] Trump,” she said. “I think he’s a good businessman and I know that he’s going to take care of the country and I’m a single employed. I’m a business person. My husband is a business person”

On Election Day, you have to vote at your assigned precinct. But to vote early, you can go to any of the sites in your county.

Find Early Voting locations and more at your county’s Supervisor of Elections:

  • Hillsborough County (through Sunday, Nov. 3. Hours: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. daily)
  • Pinellas County (through Sunday, Nov. 3. Hours: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. daily)
  • Manatee County (through Saturday, Nov. 2. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily)
  • Sarasota County (through Sunday, Nov. 3. Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. daily)
  • Pasco County (through Saturday, Nov. 2. Hours: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. daily)
  • Hernando County (through Saturday, Nov. 2. Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily)
  • Citrus County ((through Saturday, Nov. 2. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily)
  • Polk County (through Sunday, Nov. 3. Hours: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. daily)

Here’s information from Pasco County’s Supervisor of Elections speaking on Tuesday Cafe:

