Outrage at the theft of funds

States have held back $13 billion from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) over the last three decades.

Sunday Forum host, Walter L. Smith II, is joined by Producer Patró Mabíli and cohost Annie Miles.

Blog talk edition: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/pmp/2024/03/31/easter-sunday-blues-billions-held-from-black-colleges