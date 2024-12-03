Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Emissions testing in Florida ended at the turn of the century. One group wants it back

Posted on December 3, 2024 • by Chris Young
Share
Cars getting inspected at Triple A in Tampa / Chris Young, WMNF News, 11/18/2024

Listen:

Florida is one of 21 states that don’t require an emissions test to register a vehicle or renew an existing registration, and one group says that’s a problem.

In 2000, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush ended emissions tests to renew auto tags, citing high costs and frustrated motorists.

He said ending the $10 annual tailpipe test would save car owners tens of millions each year – calling it an unnecessary burden to drivers.  

But Glenn Compton, Chairman of Manasota-88, disagrees. 

“If we were to look at the true costs that air pollution has on not only the environment, but public’s health, we would find that vehicle emission inspections is a small cost to pay.” Compton said.

 Compton said it’s especially important with the state’s rapid growth.

“That means more people, more pollution, certainly a lot more vehicles and a lot more ozone and carbon monoxide issues than we’ve had previously” Compton told WMNF

Compton’s group wants lawmakers to reintroduce the inspection in the 2025 legislative session.

University of Central Florida Associate Professor in Environmental Engineering Haofei Yu said overall, emissions in Florida are decreasing.

“Newer cars have better emissions control technologies, they’re generally cleaner to operate.” Yu said.

Yu said it only takes a small number of cars with bad emissions to make a big difference. 

“If you force everybody to bring in their cars for testing, you can very quickly identify the dirtiest cars,” Yu explained

And inspections will lessen that. 

“It will help, improve for sure, because vehicle is such a huge contributor to air pollution.” Yu said.

Yu says the program would cost a lot of money to implement but would be very effective in controlling vehicle emissions.

Tags
, , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

USF Anthropology professor Tom Pluckhahn
USF researcher digs into the question of whether manatees are native to Florida

Manatees are such a part of Florida’s environment it’s easy...

Hurricane Milton Trop power trucks
Florida regulators approve about $12 per month increase for FPL customers due to hurricanes

Customers of FPL, Florida’s largest power company, will see a...

2024 hurricane season storm names
The 2024 hurricane season was one of the costliest on record

the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season was one of the costliest...

The Scoop for Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024 WMNF’s daily digest of the news headlines

Learn about the latest developments in Florida news, from the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The Suncoast Bronze Ringers return December 9th, 5-6 PM! 🎶 Enjoy a nostalgic holiday concert featuring jazz, pop, classical, and original handbell music. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind performance! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #Music #wmnf #bronzeringers 🎨🎶 We LOVE Artists! From local independent creators to up-and-coming stars and beyond, WMNF is your go-to for discovering new music that moves you and songs you didn't even know you needed. 💫 This month's quote is extra special because it highlights how our mission to help artists shine is succeeding, all thanks to our amazing listeners and supporters! 🌟 Tune in. Follow. Feel the love! 💖🎵 Featured Artist: Rachael Sage #SupportLocalArtists #MusicDiscovery #CommunityVibes #WMNF #ArtistLove Tomorrow at 2pm on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in for another great Replay Ft. @tusreymusic Texas-born singer, songwriter, & guitarist! Tanner pairs straight shooting storytelling with country grit, rock ‘n’ roll energy, and Americana eloquence. You don't want to miss this replay! Tune in to 88.5 on your radio dial or the WMNF App! Listening link in BIO! #wmnf #communityradio #Music Tune in to Tuesday Cafe Tomorrow at 10am! Guest host Gary Gibbons will be broadcasting live with District 4 Council Member Lisset Hanewicz! CLICK TO LISTEN ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFLISTEN #wmnf #specialguest #LissetHanewicz ⚡This Friday at 2pm!⚡ WMNF's Live Music Showcase Presents: @wearepermilla ! 🎸 Nicole and Joseph Cerminara, with Myles Rogers, craft Americana and British Invasion-inspired songs, blending Janis Joplin’s power with Fleetwood Mac’s harmonies and Led Zeppelin’s genre-defying magic. Watch live on Facebook, listen via 88.5 on your radio dial, or the WMNF app! 🎶 #NewMusic #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
In the Groove
Player position: