Everything You’ve Wanted to Know About Voting….

Posted on by Shelley Reback
Craig Latimer, Hillsborough Co. Supervisor of Elections

It’s election season again! Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections, joined Shelley on MidPoint Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, to discuss voting, the August Primary election, Mail Ballots, and all of the efforts his office makes to ensure transparency and accountability in elections. Mr. Latimer explained the audit and training processes, the opportunities for public observation and review, and the security measures taken to ensure the integrity of the vote.

Because we are already engaged in Early Voting right now and every day from 10 am to 6 pm through August 18, Mr. Latimer encouraged voters to show up at the polls now,  or return their mail ballots before Primary election day on August 20. He emphasized that the August election, although called a “Primary,” is open to ALL voters, not just to those voters registered with the Democratic or Republican parties. All voters, including those with No Party Affiliation (NPA’s) can and should vote in the August election when important non-partisan offices, such as school board members, and judges, are on everyone’s ballot. Those non-partisan races, and the closed primary race for Hillsborough Public Defender, will be decided in August by the votes of any registered voters in Hillsborough County who properly cast a ballot. As of air time,  only approximately 9% of the Hillsborough County electorate had voted, according to Mr. Latimer. A very disappointing turnout, so far.

Mr. Latimer shared more important details about mail ballots, including the rule that your request for a mail ballot must be renewed after every election cycle. You will not automatically receive a mail ballot just because you have received one in the past. You must make another request online on the Supervisor’s website or by calling the Supervisor’s office. And, be aware– mail ballots will not be forwarded by the US Postal Service, even if you have an active USPS request to forward your mail while you are away. If you are not at your registered address to receive your mail ballot, you must request your mail ballot be sent to your alternative address by contacting the Supervisor’s office or changing your mailing address online.

The Supervisor’s website is a wealth of information and resources about voting in Hillsborough County. You can find a list of Early Vote locations, find your precinct polling place where you must vote on Election Day, and even Track Your Mail Ballot to ensure it was received and counted. If there is any problem with your mail ballot signature, the Supervisor’s office will reach out to you and provide you with instructions on how to “cure” your ballot so your votes can be counted.

The entire interview with Craig Latimer is available for listening on demand in the MidPoint archives, or, on the WMNF app, or as a WMNF MidPoint podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

The WMNF News team, in partnership with public media stations across the state, has also created a guide to all of the candidates running for U.S. Senate, Congress, State Senate, and State House in Florida. You can find more information about those candidates running in your district on our website– from their thoughts on the environment and cost of insurance, to whether they support each of the amendments that will be on the ballot. We hope you find this a useful tool and share it with a friend using the buttons along the left.

 

