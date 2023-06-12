Exploring functional medicine, inflammation, toxins and cannabis with Dr. Fred Harvey

Share this:

Dr. Harvey covers a variety of topics, from the importance of functional medicine to understanding inflammation and toxicity in our bodies. In this episode, Dr. Harvey corrects a misunderstanding about undescended testicles and highlights the dangers of mercury found in tuna. Moreover, the podcast highlights that cannabis, while helpful in some cases, can cause medical emergencies. Dr. Harvey urges caution when using substances that can affect the body negatively, emphasizing the importance of listening to the body and understanding the impact on different systems. In addition, Dr. Harvey also discusses various topics, from the effects of using the HPV vaccine, the need for more research on cannabis terpenes, flavonoids, and regular oral doses of medical THC, and how listeners can donate to support the show and WMNF radio.

[00:00:00] Importance of Community Radio and Fundraising

[00:04:13] Acknowledgment of Listener Support and Importance of Donations

[00:07:58] Functional Medicine: Root Cause over Symptom Treatment

[00:12:49] Supporting radio station fundraising and idiopathic intracranial hypertension

[00:17:35] Reducing inflammation and supporting WMNF

[00:22:11] The Dangers of Toxins and Toxicants

[00:26:15] Fundraiser and Cannabis Overdose Explanations

[00:30:39] Dangers of High-THC Cannabis Delivery Methods

[00:34:46] The risks and alternatives of bisphosphonates

[00:39:19] Health Tips on Choosing Produce

[00:43:15] Fundraising and Immune Health

[00:47:56] Synthetic Chemicals and Autoimmune Diseases

[00:52:17] Cannabis and CBD for Medical Treatment