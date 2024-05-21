Exploring GLP-1 Agonists: Benefits, Risks, and Holistic Health Solutions with Dr. Fred Harvey

In this episode of the Healthy Steps show on WMNF Tampa, Dr. Fred Harvey discusses the latest news in health, focusing on the popularity and risks of GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic and Wegovy. He highlights the concurrent adverse consequences of these medications, such as gastroparesis and other health issues. The show features a variety of listener questions on topics including foot pain, anti-inflammatory diets, chemotherapy side effects, depression management, rotator cuff injuries, and more. Dr. Harvey provides insights into both conventional and alternative health approaches, advocating for a balanced and informed perspective on health management.

Breakdown of Callers and Topics

GLP-1 Receptor Agonists (00:02:29) Dr. Harvey discusses the popularity, benefits, and risks of GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic and Wegovy.

Plantar Fasciitis (00:10:10) Beverly calls to ask about her persistent foot pain and possible treatments beyond standard care.

Anti-Inflammatory Diet (00:14:58) Crystal inquires about resources for starting an anti-inflammatory diet and discusses the impact of B6 on her mood.

Peripheral Neuropathy (00:21:26) Diane shares her experience with chemotherapy and asks about treatments for peripheral neuropathy.

Parkinson’s Disease and Depression (00:24:38) Barbara seeks advice on managing depression and neurotransmitter balance alongside her Parkinson’s disease.

Shoulder Pain (00:30:54) Ellen discusses her shoulder pain and explores non-surgical treatment options.

Nutritional Health and Broccoli (00:37:02) Peter emails to emphasize the health benefits of broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables.

SIBO (00:41:00) A caller asks about small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) and its treatment challenges.

Rotator Cuff Injuries (00:43:42) Phil seeks advice on treating his torn rotator cuff without surgery and mentions platelet-rich plasma therapy.

Morton’s Neuroma (00:45:52) Donna inquires about lasting solutions for her Morton’s neuroma pain.

Knee Degeneration (00:47:09) Sam asks about non-surgical treatments for his bone-on-bone knee degeneration.

Headaches and Metabolic Problems (00:48:13) Eric discusses his leg pain and asks about the potential metabolic causes of his friend’s headaches.