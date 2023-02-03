“Exploring Our Humanity” on Morning Energy

On January 26, 2023 five former Memphis Police Officers were indicted on murder charges for the brutal death of Tyre Nichols. The victim and all five officers were black which ignited discussions about not only the historically biased culture of policing but also thethat we should demonstrate towards one another.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn (“CJ”) Davis had this to say about the murder of Nichols, “This is not just a professional failing, this is a failing of basic humanity towards another individual. This incident was heinous, reckless and inhumane“.

Definitions for “inhumane” include: lacking humanity, kindness, and compassion. It is also defined as not caring about the suffering or conditions under which a person lives. Demonstrating “basic humanity” or “behaving humanely” is a choice, and much like muscles, these behaviors can get stronger with exercise and also in time.