Exploring Prostate Health, Dietary Changes, and Post-COVID Recovery with Dr. Fred Harvey

This episode delves into the critical issues of health disparities, especially in the African American community with a focus on conditions like prostate cancer and heart disease, and the significant role of diet in managing health conditions such as hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. Dr. Harvey, utilizing a functional medicine approach, offers enlightening advice on dietary modifications, the impact of environmental factors like microplastics on our health, and the use of supplements such as Vitamin D, Curcumin, and Quercetin to combat post-COVID symptoms.

Listeners will gain invaluable knowledge on holistic healing practices, the benefits of plant-based diets, and alternative treatments like cannabis for health improvement. With a special emphasis on treating the root causes of health issues, this episode serves as a guide to achieving optimal wellness amidst the challenges of modern health concerns. Whether you’re navigating post-COVID health issues, looking to improve your diet, or curious about the role of environmental factors in health, this episode is a treasure trove of information aiming to empower individuals towards a healthier life.