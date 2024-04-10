Donate Now!
Exploring Prostate Health, Dietary Changes, and Post-COVID Recovery with Dr. Fred Harvey

This episode delves into the critical issues of health disparities, especially in the African American community with a focus on conditions like prostate cancer and heart disease, and the significant role of diet in managing health conditions such as hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. Dr. Harvey, utilizing a functional medicine approach, offers enlightening advice on dietary modifications, the impact of environmental factors like microplastics on our health, and the use of supplements such as Vitamin D, Curcumin, and Quercetin to combat post-COVID symptoms.

Listeners will gain invaluable knowledge on holistic healing practices, the benefits of plant-based diets, and alternative treatments like cannabis for health improvement. With a special emphasis on treating the root causes of health issues, this episode serves as a guide to achieving optimal wellness amidst the challenges of modern health concerns. Whether you’re navigating post-COVID health issues, looking to improve your diet, or curious about the role of environmental factors in health, this episode is a treasure trove of information aiming to empower individuals towards a healthier life.

  1. Karen (00:11:15): Karen called in with concerns about ongoing, unremitting headaches and endocrine issues post-COVID, dating back to the last week of January. She expressed confusion about which specialist to consult first among neurologists, tinnitus audiologists, and endocrinologists, given her symptoms of cervicogenic headache with possible migraine syndrome and existing hypothyroidism.
  2. Georgia (00:15:52): Georgia reached out about her son, residing in Austin, Texas, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease after numerous attempts to identify his health issue. She inquired about SOT (specific oligonucleotide therapy) treatment, seeking information on its pros and cons based on other patients’ experiences.
  3. Jerry (00:19:59): Jerry’s question revolved around the use of cannabis for health, specifically asking about the efficacy and process of ingesting cannabis in a blendtec blender for chronic pain relief, and whether heating it (decarboxylation) is necessary for activating its benefits.
  4. Tony (00:21:35): Tony raised concerns about the growing problem of microplastics and nanoplastics in the diet, seeking advice on how to mitigate their impact. He mentioned issues related to bottled water and asked for suggestions on reducing plastic consumption and exposure.
  5. John (00:25:44): John discussed his journey with heart disease, detailing his CAT scan results and subsequent lifestyle changes that significantly improved his cholesterol and triglyceride levels. He sought advice on whether to pursue further CAT scans or to focus on maintaining his current health regimen.
  6. Cindy (00:32:11): Cindy shared her problem with persistent nausea, which initially occurred sporadically but had become more frequent. Despite trying remedies like Pepto-Bismol and Canada Dry, and even prescription medication Ondansetron, she was looking for a more permanent solution to her issue.
