“Exploring The Labor Day Holiday Season” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Labor Day is a federal holiday in the United States and is celebrated on the first Monday in September. It has been a federal holiday since 1894. Labor Day is a wonderful time to reflect on the American Labor Movement and the work and contributions of laborers to the development and achievements of the United States.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the history of Labor Day to include various Labor Day traditions. We will also be exploring how the workforce has changed over the years as we tune into a host of popular tunes about the American working men and women!

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!