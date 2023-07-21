“Eye of the Storm” on Morning Energy

The Atlantic hurricane season is the period in a year (from June 1 through November 30) when tropical or subtropical cyclones are most likely to form in the North Atlantic Ocean.

On land, theof a hurricane is the calmest part of theand is mostly clear of clouds, wind, and rain. Although theis relatively calm, it isthat is the most devastating part of the hurricane, particularly the upper right hand quadrant due to the counterclockwise rotation of the wind.

It is easy for those in the eye of a storm to think that they will be safe. However, in actuality those who are in the eye of the storm should never let down their guard. Rather, they should continue to brace themselves for possible danger, destruction, and hardships.

Metaphorically, to be in the “eye of the storm” refers to being in the center of an especially difficult, stressful, or hectic situation. At some point in our lives, many of us may find ourselves in the eye of a storm and also at a crossroad as to what to do. Fortunately, it is not only possible to survive, but also to thrive when you are in the eye of a storm, and it all starts with renewing your mind. On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time further exploring this topic as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

