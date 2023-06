Share this:

The Atlantic Hurricane Season (June 1st through November 30th) always brings with it high levels of uncertainty – whether it’s due to the unpredictable geographic movements of these storms, their economic impact on society and/or their emotional impact on its victims. However, Hurricanes are not the only storms of life that people may have to contend with. The storms of life can also involve a job loss, the death of a loved one or an unfaithful partner.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the many ways that we can confidently face any storm that comes our way.

Join me, Renna Reddick Fridays from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I’m definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!