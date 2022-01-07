“Facing Your Fears” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Fear is one of the seven universal emotions, and is a natural and adaptive response when danger is presence. However, fear can be emotionally and physically debilitating, especially when the threat is uncertain, continuous, or if it is something that is self-generated.

According to physiological research the instantaneous and hormonal change that occurs in the body in response to danger is commonly referred to the FIGHT, FLIGHT, or FREEZE response. Some of the physiological changes that occur in the body include: increased heart rate, increased breathing,sharper hearing, and a drop in pain perception.(https://www.healthline.com/health/mental-health/fight-flight-freeze).

In additional to the physiological changes that occur when danger is immediately present, people can also suffer from self-generated fear. This self-generated fear is commonly referenced to by its acronym, “F.E.A.R.” (False Evidence Appear Real).

Conquering our self-generated fear is possible, however it takes works , and during today’s program, you are going to hear a few tips on how to do just that.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!