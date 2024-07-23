The Scoop: Tues. July 23nd, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

VP Kamala Harris has her first campaign stop today in Milwaukee

Over the next few months, Kamala Harris will travel across the country to talk to Americans about everything on the line this election.

WMNF’s Chris Young reports as of yesterday, 236 Florida delegates and counting have pledged support to the Vice President.

D’Andra Todd founded the Sean’s Love Project after her son became a victim of gun violence. Todd and other groups, held a community event to highlight the importance of gun violence prevention and victim support networks.

U-S Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle faced intense questions yesterday about the assassination attempt on Trump. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that one congresswoman is calling for charges.

The pace of COVID-19 deaths in Florida is lower than in the last four years

Florida Department of Health data shows more than 3,000 deaths in the state have been linked to COVID-19. This year’s pace of death is lower than during the past four.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

