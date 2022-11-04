“Falling Back” on Morning Energy

Since the early 1900s the vast number of Americans have been springing forward andin time as a result of. Daylight Savings Time (DST) was first practiced in the United States during World War I as a way to conserve energy. However, over the years, DST evolved to a twice-yearly daily shift in timekeeping beginning at 2AM on the second Sunday in March and ending on the first Sunday in November. Since the late 1960s, only two states (Arizona and Hawaii) have not participated in DST.

DST has been a controversial subject for decades. Supporters of DST believe that it saves energy, decreases crime, and also promotes outdoor leisure activities in the summer which results in wonderful physical and psychological health benefits. On the other hand, opponents of DST believe that it can cause sleep deprivation, disrupt harvesting time for farmers, and also increase seasonal affective disorder because of shorter winter evenings.

In addition to its connection to time change, “To Fall Back”, is an idiomatic expression with multiple meanings. It can also have both positive and negative connotations such as: falling behind at school or at work, falling back/retreating when one’s safety is compromised, or falling back in love with oneself.

On morning energy..We are going to spend time exploring the significance of falling back as it relates to various areas of our lives.