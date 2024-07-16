Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

FAMU trustees will meet after the school’s president announced he is stepping down

Posted on by Staff
Share
FAMU
Florida A&M University by JHVEPhoto via iStock for WMNF News. February 11, 2022: Center for Access and Student Success building in FAMU, Tallahassee, FL, USA. FAMU is a public historically black land-grant university.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

After university President Larry Robinson announced Friday that he will step down, the Florida A&M University Board of Trustees has scheduled a meeting next week.

The board will hold an online meeting July 23, according to information posted on its website.

As of Tuesday morning, the website did not include an agenda for the meeting.

It was not immediately clear Friday when Robinson would leave his post, but he plans to take a year sabbatical before returning to serve as a professor in FAMU’s School of the Environment, a position he held before becoming president.

Robinson has served as president since 2017.

Tags
,

You may also like

The Scoop: Weds. July 17th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida lawmakers from both parties raise concerns about security issues...

Eco Construction with Bryan Roberts and Saucha Atma Ananda

Join Anni & Tanja as they talk green building with...

Vote By Mail sign, Florida
Florida Republicans approach a 1 million voter registration edge

The voter registration gap between the Republican Party of Florida...

JD Vance (vice presidential nominee)
Rust Belt roots aided JD Vance, Eric Trump tells the Florida delegation

Eric Trump described Vance’s policies as “directly in line with”...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Did you miss the Latino54 show this past Wednesday with Papo Vazquez, the trombone master, educator, band leader, and composer? No worries! 🎶 Enjoy this awesome recap and then join us again this Wednesday from 8-10 PM for more incredible music! 🎷🎺 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #latinmusic #PapoVazquez #musicrecap #wmnf This patriotic Retro Throwback highlights the St. Pete Women's March! Let’s remember and celebrate the strength of those who have fought for their freedom. Here's to honoring our history and looking forward to a bright future!❤️🤍💙 #womensmarch #wmnf #throwbackthursday 🎶🎤THIS FRIDAY ON LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE! 🌟Get ready to be blown away by the soulful sounds of Coming up on WMNF's Live Music Showcase at 2pm! SUMMER HOOP! Tune in for great music and be sure to check out her new release 🎉Join the party with Bob on the Sixties show this Saturday Saturday noon-2pm for his 4th annual British Invasion Special! 🇬🇧🎶Celebrate the Independence Day holiday weekend with us and jam out to some amazing tunes. Drop your favorite British invasion song below! 😉 #BritishInvasion #IndependenceDay #WeekendVibes CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE OR 88.5 ON YOUR RADIO DIAL!
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Talking Animals
Player position: