FAMU trustees will meet after the school’s president announced he is stepping down

Florida A&M University by JHVEPhoto via iStock for WMNF News. February 11, 2022: Center for Access and Student Success building in FAMU, Tallahassee, FL, USA. FAMU is a public historically black land-grant university.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

After university President Larry Robinson announced Friday that he will step down, the Florida A&M University Board of Trustees has scheduled a meeting next week.

The board will hold an online meeting July 23, according to information posted on its website.

As of Tuesday morning, the website did not include an agenda for the meeting.

It was not immediately clear Friday when Robinson would leave his post, but he plans to take a year sabbatical before returning to serve as a professor in FAMU’s School of the Environment, a position he held before becoming president.

Robinson has served as president since 2017.