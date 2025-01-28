A Florida bill would repeal changes to school start times

School classroom by diane39 via iStock for WMNF News.

A proposal emerged Monday in the Florida House that would repeal requirements aimed at later start times for many high schools.

Rep. Anne Gerwig, R-Wellington, filed a bill (HB 261) that would repeal changes that lawmakers passed in 2023.

Those changes require that by July 1, 2026, middle schools cannot start earlier than 8 a.m., and high schools cannot start earlier than 8:30 a.m.

The bill would require school boards to “consider the benefits of a later school start time when adopting middle school and high school start times.”

Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, filed a similar bill (SB 296) this month.

Supporters have argued that later start times would help high school students get more sleep.

But the requirements have faced concerns from school districts about issues such as bus schedules.

While the requirements apply to high schools and middle schools, they would have the most effect on high schools.

The bills are filed for the regular legislative session, which will start on March 4.