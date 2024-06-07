Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The Florida Cabinet will consider Florida Wildlife Corridor land conservation deals on Wednesday

Posted on by Staff
Share
Florida Wildlife Corridor
Properties in nine Florida counties will be added to the Florida Wildlife Corridor. Photo by Carlton Ward Jr / CarltonWard.com. Used by WMNF with permission

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Cabinet on Wednesday will consider proposals to spend more than $40 million to limit development on four ranches.

The proposals would purchase more than 12,100 acres of conservation easements in DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands and Okeechobee counties.

Conservation easements allow property owners to continue using land for agriculture but place restrictions on future residential and commercial development.

The largest deal involves spending $16.587 million to conserve 5,700 acres in DeSoto County, with the property owned by Deer Creek Ranch, LLC and Deer Creek Family Ranch, LLC.

The property is about 10 miles southeast of Arcadia.

Also, the state would spend $9.849 million for a conservation easement on 2,650 acres owned by Quail Creek Farms, Inc. in Hardee County.

Another $7.938 million is proposed for 1,977 acres owned by Dark Hammock Legacy Ranch, LLC in Highlands County.

Located about seven miles southwest of Sebring, the Highlands County land is expected to complete part of a statewide wildlife corridor from Avon Park to Lake Okeechobee.

The fourth proposed deal involves spending $6.475 million for an easement on 1,801 acres owned by Clemons Oak Creek, LLC in Okeechobee County.

All four parcels have ties to the evolving wildlife corridor.

Money for the deals in DeSoto, Hardee and Highlands counties would come from the Florida Forever preservation program.

The Okeechobee County deal would be covered by the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.

The state anticipates $2.8 million of the Okeechobee County purchase would be covered by the federal government for providing a buffer for the Avon Park Air Force Range.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Storm season: follow trusted sources for your information. Here are some resources

During urgent weather events, stay informed. Identify where to go...

Enrichment Power

Tiffany Watson and Krystal Rodriguez join Keto Nord and Walter...

Nonviolent Resistance. A Presidential Candidate Vs. Democracy

A Ministry of Risk – Philip Berrigan’s Writings on Peace...

storm warnings and watches
Anatomy of a hurricane hunter plane

Hurricane hunters are elite crew that fly into the most...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Today on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! The Awesome Treis & Friends! 🎸✨ If you love Indie Funk, tune in at 2PM for some great music and discover why you should love this band! Watch live here Facebook or 🎧 ➡️ 88.5 on your radio dial! 📻🎶 #Music #wmnf #communityradio Check out this Awesome Retro Throwback Ft. Fever Beam from 2019! 🎸✨ If you're a punk enthusiast, be sure to check them out on Bandcamp! If you love this band, drop a comment! 🤘💬 #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf Help our Hosts reach their Goals and get your hands on exclusive WMNF HOST GEAR! We love seeing the best listeners in the world in our official swag! Help us keep this love and CommUnity growing! Call Now at 813-238-8001 or CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! Get your WMNF SWAG just in time for summer! ☀️ Support community radio and turn heads with our awesome gear – it's a WIN-WIN! 🎉 Support your favorite host today! Just call us at 813-238-8001 or click to give online! 📞💻 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #donate #funddrive #wmnf Happy Throwback Thursday! 🎉 FundDrive Season is here, and we couldn’t resist sharing this awesome memory with you! Your support helps us continue spreading love and positivity throughout our local community and beyond. 🌟 Please consider donating to keep the good vibes going! ❤️ CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #donate #funddrive #wmnf #TBT
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Democracy Now!
Player position: