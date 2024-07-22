Florida Democratic leaders pivot to support VP Kamala Harris

House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell speaks in Tampa // Chris Young 4/23/24

Florida Democratic leaders are endorsing Kamala Harris as the party’s new nominee.

That’s following Sunday’s announcement from President Biden that he would not seek reelection this November.

As of Monday morning, 236 Florida delegates and counting have pledged their support.

After Biden announced Sunday he would not seek re-election, he almost immediately threw his support behind Harris.

And elected officials in the state joined Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried to voice their support for the VP as well.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz got emotional while talking about it.

“I’m extremely excited to support Vice President Harris, one of the most accomplished, experienced candidates of unrivaled integrity that we have ever run for this great office.”

State House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell says she hopes the Harris nomination will help other causes, like the amendment to protect abortion on November’s ballot.

“We need someone at the top of the ticket who can be a trusted voice on this issue, and we know Vice President Harris has been that. She’s been that for the entire country.”

The party released a letter endorsing the Vice President as the Democratic Presidential Nominee, which received over 200 signatures.

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna says she expected this.

“I actually said that this was gonna happen about like 5 months ago, and everyone laughed at me and said I was crazy, and guess who’s right?”

Luna says despite the outpouring of support for Harris, she believes former president Donald Trump will win in November.

Luna is also calling for Biden to resign from his presidency.