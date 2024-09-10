Why are Florida’s elections cops questioning people who signed petitions for an abortion rights amendment?

Vote signs outside a precinct at Gulfport City Hall. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News Aug 2024.

On Tuesday Café, we spoke with Justin Garcia, the Tampa Bay Times’ state and local accountability reporter, with a focus on law enforcement and the judicial system. He’s also reporting on election integrity issues.

We talked about his latest story: Florida elections police have been questioning people in their homes about petitions they signed to get an abortion rights amendment (Amendment 4) on the ballot.

Listen to the full show here:

Watch the interview here:

